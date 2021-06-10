Wolfgang Van Halen (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN will debut "Top Of The Pack," a new show on SIRIUS XM to honor some of the biggest acts in classic rock.

The show is set to debut JUNE 11th at 5p (ET) on SIRIUS XM’s CLASSIC REWIND on channel 25, as well as on the SXM App. New episodes will air monthly.

The first episode will celebrate the 30th anniversary of VAN HALEN’s 1991 album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge," while also sharing music by GUNS N' ROSES, PETER GABRIEL, AEROSMITH and THE POLICE. WOLF will also preview songs from his self-titled solo debut, "MAMMOTH WVH," also released JUNE11th.

Said WOLFGANG in a statement, “I am so excited to have the opportunity to host my own radio show on CLASSIC REWIND for SIRIUS XM. 'Top Of The Pack' is something that I want to be fun for the listener. It gives me an opportunity to share some classic rock favorites that we all love as well as some unexpected surprises and even a few personal favorites from all eras. It is a huge honor to have this time to share with the listeners and I hope they enjoy it as much as I do.”

WOLFGANG has released a handful of songs from his upcoming album, including “Mammoth,” “Feel,” “You’re to Blame,” “Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over,” and “Distance.” MAMMOTH WVH is also set to join GUNS N’ ROSES on their upcoming U.S. tour, which will kick off JULY 31st at HERSHEYPARK STADIUM in HERSHEY, PA.

