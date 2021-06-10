Lawsuit

SAG-AFTRA is suing NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO to compel the company, the operator of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK, the NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO stations, podcast producer WNYC STUDIOS, GOTHAMIST, and the JEROME L. GREENE PERFORMANCE SPACE in NEW YORK, to comply with the arbitration provisions of its collective bargaining agreement.

The lawsuit was filed on JUNE 4th and follows the union's filing of an unfair labor practice charge with the NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD amid allegations that the company has aggressively tried to undermine the union and unlawfully fired two union members. In a press release, the union alleged that NYPR Pres./CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI "has sent a message loud and clear that NYPR has every intention of shifting from a decades-long productive relationship with labor to a strategy that can only be seen as union-busting."

“Member listeners who have committed to donating to their station during these difficult economic times would be disappointed to see that the funds donated to this iconic station are being used to engage lawyers to fight the employees’ union,” said SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS. “NYPR’s pattern of behavior and waste of human and financial resources, especially after a painful layoff, is shocking and disappointing.”

« see more Net News