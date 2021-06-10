Conn

The COOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE in CHICAGO has added two radio veterans to its staff, reposts ROBERTFEDER.COM.

Longtime talk host ROE CONN, most recently in afternoons at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A, has joined the sheriff's office as Senior Project Manager. CONN will continue to host his weekly "SCREEN TIME WITH ROE & ROEPER" podcast with his former co-host RICHARD ROEPER and his contributor duties on ABC O&O WLS-TV's "WINDY CITY LIVE."

And AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS Associate Producer SHEREEN MOHAMMAD has joined the sheriff's office as a Public Information Officer.

