Roe Conn, Shereen Mohammad Join Chicago's Cook County Sheriff's Office
June 10, 2021 at 4:59 AM (PT)
The COOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE in CHICAGO has added two radio veterans to its staff, reposts ROBERTFEDER.COM.
Longtime talk host ROE CONN, most recently in afternoons at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A, has joined the sheriff's office as Senior Project Manager. CONN will continue to host his weekly "SCREEN TIME WITH ROE & ROEPER" podcast with his former co-host RICHARD ROEPER and his contributor duties on ABC O&O WLS-TV's "WINDY CITY LIVE."
And AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS Associate Producer SHEREEN MOHAMMAD has joined the sheriff's office as a Public Information Officer.