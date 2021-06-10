Partnership

The TYT network is partnering with ACAST to expand its podcast offerings with new and acquired shows. The network is the home of "THE YOUNG TURKS" and other shows and plans to expand beyond political content. ACAST will host and distribute TYT podcasts and will manage monetization via ads and sponsorships.

TYT CMO PRAVEEN SINGH said, “TYT is known for its authentic voice, and podcasting is a great fit for our content because the platform provides an intimate and real audio experience. This year, we’re investing in marketing and production resources that will offer an intimate, audio-first experience for audiences across all of our shows. By signing with ACAST, I see a true partnership that will help TYT in our renewed focus on our podcasting business and in reaching new and existing global audiences. ACAST has a strong understanding of our mission and vision, and they’re invested in our success. Together, we are in a strong position to build our presence."

“The appetite for accessible digital news that’s trustworthy, equitable, and inclusive has never been stronger,” said ACAST Dir./Development REBECCA STEINBERG. "TYT’s investment into podcasting perfectly complements its unparalleled success in the digital video space, attracting progressive audiences of varied backgrounds and demographics. We look forward to helping TYT widen its reach, make its audio content more accessible than ever, and meet people where they are — on one of the fastest growing mediums in the world.”

