Barb Neren

iHEARTMEDIA taps BARB NEREN as Dir./Marketing & Partnerships for MINNEAPOLIS, effective immediately. She will report to Market Pres. GREG ALEXANDER.

NEREN has been with the company since 2003, most recently in the role of Dir./Sponsorships & Events for the six-station MINNEAPOLIS cluster.

“I am excited to see BARB promoted into this expanded role,” said ALEXANDER. “Her industry knowledge, both on the promotions and programming side of the business, will serve her well as she leads our marketing and partnership efforts.”

