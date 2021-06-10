Cartop Ad Sales

CUMULUS MEDIA has entered a sales partnership with cartop programmatic ad network ADOMNI under which CUMULUS will sell ads for ADOMNI's UBER OOH (out-of-home) in markets where CUMULUS operates radio stations.

CUMULUS EVP/Operations DAVE MILNER said, “CUMULUS MEDIA is delighted by its selection as ADOMNI’s exclusive UBER OOH local sales partner. Not only does this product give advertisers a unique and creative new way to connect with consumers, but it is also a terrific addition to the portfolio of radio, streaming, podcasting and other digital marketing solutions we already offer local businesses to meet their marketing needs.”

ADOMNI CEO JONATHAN GUDAI added, “We are very excited about this partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA because we believe UBER OOH gives CUMULUS’s local market clients a powerful, in-the-real-world complement to the radio and digital offerings CUMULUS currently provides. CUMULUS’ reputation for the quality of their stations and sales teams makes them a great partner and a natural addition to ADOMNI’s sales team’s work calling on regional and national accounts.”

