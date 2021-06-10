Back

Minor league baseball is back and so is RADIO ONE/URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE's annual FOURTH OF JULY SKYSHOW, with the CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS partnering to hold this year's fireworks show after the KNIGHTS game on JULY 4th at TRUIST FIELD.

"With AMERICA re-opening following the pandemic, we are excited to bring this event back since WBT has held this event for the last 40 plus years," said RADIO ONE CHARLOTTE RVP/Market Mgr. MARSHA LANDESS. "We are partnering with the KNIGHTS for WBT's SKYSHOW, which was not celebrated last year. This will be the first big event for CHARLOTTE, and we are excited to be a part of it!"

