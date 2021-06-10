Barker, Howard

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS CHATTANOOGA GM BERNIE BARKER is retiring after 12 years with the cluster, effective WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th. BARKER joined BAHAKEL in 2009 after stints as Market Manager for CUMULUS MEDIA in MONTGOMERY, MOBILE, and BIRMINGHAM, AL. Station Manager/Dir. of Programming DANNY HOWARD is being promoted to GM to replace BARKER.

CEO BEVERLY BAHAKEL said, "BERNIE is a consummate GM with a love for the business and a heart for its future. He has brought to the table a wealth of experience and a love of his team."

On HOWARD’s promotion, BAHAKEL said, “DANNY HOWARD embodies BERNIE’s love for the industry and an excitement for the future of radio. He will continue to work with BERNIE during this transition, and to bring new ideas to the table for the CHATTANOOGA market.” HOWARD is a 28-year company veteran.

The cluster includes AC WDEF (SUNNY 92.3), Top 40 WDOD-F (HITS 96), Triple A WXCT-A-W254DB (ALT 98.7) and Classic Country WUUQ-W257AZ (Q97.3-Q99.3).

