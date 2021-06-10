New Shows

AUDIOBOOM has launched two new shows, one of which reached the top of APPLE PODCASTS and SPOTIFY's chart in the U.S. and several other countries immediately following its debut.

"DARK HISTORY," hosted by YOUTUBE personality BAILEY SARIAN, debuted on JUNE 2nd and topped the APPLE charts in the U.S., U.K., CANADA, and AUSTRALIA and SPOTIFY's chart in the U.S, U.K., and AUSTRALIA. The show features SARIAN, known for her "MURDER, MYSTERY AND MAKEUP" videos, exploring the hidden stories of history, with the debut show looking at the DUPONT chemical scandal.

“Ever since I started my MM&M series, I’ve found so much research on dark and twisted stories in history that I still can’t believe aren’t being taught in school. I find it fascinating,” said SARIAN. “I’ve been thinking about this podcast for at least a year now and I’m so happy that it’s finally here, I hope everyone finds it as fascinating as I do.”

Reality TV personality LINDSIE CHRISLEY ("CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST") and social media personality KATY HARRELL are hosting "THE SOUTHERN TEA," which also premiered on JUNE 2nd and reached APPLE's top 30. CHRISLEY also hosts the "COFFEE CONVOS" podcast.

CHRISLEY said, “KATY and I are thrilled about the launch of our new AUDIOBOOK Original podcast, THE SOUTHERN TEA! We can’t wait to share more of our lives with you and, in the most authentic way, talking about everything from motherhood and marriage to home design, fashion, beauty, faith, and so much more.”

“AUDIOBOOM is a leader in recognizing and investing in talent,” said EVP/Content and Production BRENDAN REGAN. “Collaborating and building creative podcasts with engaging talent is our key focus for the growth of AUDIOBOOM Originals.”

