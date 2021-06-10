Unity In Diversity

THE ROBERT RANDOLPH FOUNDATION is planning a JUNETEENTH UNITYFEST concert that will be live streamed via the festival’s website on SATURDAY, JUNE 19th. Actress and author AMANDA SEALES and comedian JB SMOOVE will host. It is being presented on the EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT platform.

The impressive list of artists to perform at the event include ROBERT RANDOLPH, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, NILE RODGERS & CHIC, DARIUS RUCKER, DAVE MATTHEWS & CARTER BEAUFORD, BLACK PUMAS, ALOE BLACC, KEB’ MO’, BEBE WINANS, KHRUANGBIN, PHONY PPL, MICHAEL FRANTI, JUDITH HILL, JIMMIE ALLEN, KOREAN SOUL, THE SOUL REBELS and GREG PHILLINGANES, with additional musical guests to be announced in the coming days.

WILSON CRUZ, ROGER GUENVEUR SMITH, LEVAR BURTON, MS. OPAL LEE, ADESOLA OSAKALUMI, BARATUNDE THURSTON and JESSE WILLIAMS will lend their voices to the program along with PHYLICIA RASHAD, BILLY PORTER, JON HAMM, VAN JONES, WAYNE BRADY, AISHA TYLER, CRAIG ROBINSON, ZACH GALIFIANAKIS, DEESHA DYER, GAIL DEVERS, JASON WRIGHT, KRYSTAL MACKIE and ZINA GARRISON.

In addition, UNITYFEST will include airings of two performances from JIMI HENDRIX’s historic 1970 ATLANTA POP FESTIVAL appearance, which saw HENDRIX play to the biggest crowd of his career.

The event is meant to celebrate JUNETEENTH and Black Culture in general, and to draw attention to charitable grassroots organizations bringing together diverse voices.

Learn more here.









