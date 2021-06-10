Coming In January

ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP is having its first ever WOMEN ONLY ROCK CAMP. The ROCK CAMP takes place in LOS ANGELES during GRAMMY weekend, JANUARY 27-30, 2022. The WOMEN ONLY ROCK CAMP will feature mentors including MELISSA ETHERIDGE, HEART's NANCY WILSON, THE GO-GO's KATHY VALENTINE and ORIANTHI, among many more.

In addition to the women mentors, the crew and staff working on the event will be all women. The guest speakers from the music and recording industry will also be women led ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP Musical Dir. BRITT LIGHTNING from VIXEN.

First-time mentor MELISSA ETHERIDGE commented, "It's so inspiring having organizations such as THE ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP embrace and support women in the music industry. I'm looking forward to meeting the campers and collaborating with everyone there!"

NANCY WILSON, a veteran mentor at THE ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP added, "THE ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP is always a joy to do. Looking forward to the first ever all girl camp this year! It ought to be extra cool and extra fun."

Campers can reserve a spot now at Rockcamp.com.

