Job Opening

LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KYCK/GRAND FORKS, ND is on the hunt for a new PD/morning host. DEREK WOLF, who currently holds that position, will be departing in early JULY, along with his “Morning KYCK Off” co-host MEGAN, for an as yet undisclosed new opportunity.

Station Mgr. JARROD THOMAS SPOOR is on the hunt for a replacement for the heritage Country station. A job posting THOMAS shared with ALL ACCESS says applicants must be a proven leader, a fun entertainer, a team building collaborator and an impeccable time manager with a thorough knowledge of Country music and lifestyle, among other qualities. Send resume and audio samples to employment@leightonbroadcasting.com. And see other available jobs at LEIGHTON BROADCASTING here.





