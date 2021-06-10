Holliday

With TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KOEL (K92.3)/WATERLOO, IA Brand Mgr./morning host JEFF “DOC” HOLLIDAY planning to depart after just a month on the job, the company’s Dir. of Content for CEDAR RAPIDS and WATERLOO, JOHNNY MARKS, is on the hunt for his replacement. Check out the job listing, which also includes Promotions Assistant duties, and apply here. Reach MARKS here.

HOLLIDAY, who arrived in MAY from sister Country station KWYY (MY COUNTRY 95.5)/CASPER, WY, will remain on the job until his successor is found.





