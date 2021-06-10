Translator Sale

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W256CL/PARK FOREST, IL to JAMES WHITE's OHANA DEL SOL, LLC in a filing that was unaccompanied by the sale contract and says that the primary station will be disclosed in an amendment.

In other filings with the FCC, IMMANUEL BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. has applied for an STA to operate W265AV/WOODSTOCK, GA at reduced power (10 watts) to reduce interference to NELSON RODRIGUEZ's Spanish Religion WJES-F (MAS 100.9 FM)/MAYSVILLE, GA while new facilities at a different location are built to permanently alleviate interference.

