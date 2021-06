Sorrells

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA has made an adjustment to the syndicated show, "THE MORNING HUSTLE."

Co-host/Comic BILLY SORRELLS has exited the show. The rest of the cast remains intact --HEADKRACK, ANGIE ANGE, and LORE’L.

There's no other information available at this time.

(L-R) Angie Ange, Headkrack, Lore'l





« see more Net News