Ranking Podcast Ads

VERITONIC's Audio Ad Index measuring the effectiveness of audio advertisements now breaks out ranking of podcast ads, and for MAY, TELADOC edged out FUNDRISE among spots ranked by VERITONIC Audio Score (combining recall, emotional attributes, engagement, and purchase intent).

TELADOC and FUNDRISE were featured on NPR's "PLANET MONEY," while the number three and four spots, NORTON LIFELOCK and BETTERHELP, aired on BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE." Top among recall scores were WARBY PARKER and THREDUP, both featured on "ANATOMY OF MURDER."

The top 10:

TELADOC (86 score, +28 lift)

FUNDRISE (85 score, +30 lift)

NORTON (83 score, +32 lift)

BETTERHELP (83 score, +29 lift)

THREDUP (82 score, +26 lift)

WARBY PARKER (82 score, +26 lift)

DELL TECHNOLOGIES (82 score, +31 lift)

ASHLEY HOMESTORE (80 score, +26 lift)

SQUARESPACE (79 score, +28 lift)

KLAVIYO (79 score, +28 lift)

Read more here.

« see more Net News