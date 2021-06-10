Butler

When TAVIS SMILEY’s SMILEY AUDIO MEDIA INC. takes over operation of KBLA-A/LOS ANGELES at midnight on JUNE 19th, former TAXI PRODUCTIONS R&B KJLH/LOS ANGELES Market Manager ELSTON HOWARD BUTLER will serve as Pres./GM of the station, which will flip Spanish Religion to English-language Progressive News-Talk as “KBLA TALK 1580.” BUTLER will also serve as Pres./COO of SMILEY AUDIO MEDIA.

"I’m having a great run, but I’m not tired yet,” said BUTLER. “The eyes of the future are looking back at us, hoping and praying that we get it right this time. I have been in and around L.A. my entire life, and now more than ever in this moment of racial reckoning for America, I feel a deep responsibility to help put our city on the right track.”

“For me, that starts with helping to build a new talk radio station that will sound like our city and reflect the way it looks. KBLA TALK 1580 is a talk radio station that will give everyday people a voice, and advance conversations that matter," added BUTLER. “I am grateful to TAVIS SMILEY for his vision and stewardship of this historic Black-owned and operated media venture. The city is ready, our talented team is ready, I am ready.”

