Summit Coverage

ABC NEWS RADIO will offer live anchored coverage of the BIDEN-PUTIN summit on JUNE 15th and 16th. AARON KATERSKY will anchor coverage from NEW YORK with Correspondent KAREN TRAVERS reporting live from GENEVA

The network will also feed hourly status throughout the morning and as news warrants.

In addition, ABC NEWS’ “START HERE” podcast will cover the summit, with host BRAD MIELKE joined by ABC reporters and analysts.

