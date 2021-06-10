Myers

ALL ACCESS sends positive vibes to CORY MYERS, co-host of the DAMON & COREY morning show on iHEARTMEDIA's WWYZ (COUNTRY 92-5)/HARTFORD. She is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery on TUESDAY, JUNE 15th due to a bicuspid aortic valve. MYERS made the announcement YESTERDAY (6/9) morning during the "Hopes, Prayers and Wishes” segment of her show.

MYERS explained, "About five and a half years ago, my doctor heard a heart murmur ... Three years later, during an ultrasound, they found that I had a birth defect in my heart, a bicuspid aortic valve. It only has two flaps, it should have three." She went on to explain how the condition has affected her, and that it was time to get surgery done to have a mechanical valve put in at HARTFORD HOSPITAL.

She's expected to be out for a few weeks. However, when she is feeling better, MYERS will be able to join co-host DAMON SCOTT again, even if it's from her home studio.

To hear her announcement and send MYERS wishes for a speedy recovery click here.

