Narvaez Promoted To Nights

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KYLD (WILD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO promotes ANGELINA NARVAEZ to nights. She replaces CRYSTAL ROSAS, who moved to PM Drive with MAXWELL at sister station Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK.

NARVAEZ originally joined the on-air team in 2018 and worked her way up to hosting the "Saturday Night Street Party" each week. Additionally, over the past year, she’s expanded her roles into coverage for multiple shifts including evenings, and has also been doing on-air work for both the national iHEART Format Center and Custom programming teams.

PD MARK ADAMS said, “We had some terrific submissions from around the country, but ANGELINA’s talent, charisma, and passion coupled with her intimate knowledge of both the station and the market really helped her stand out and land this well deserved promotion. I know she’ll do an amazing job for us at night on WILD”.

NARVAEZ added, “Being on the radio has been my dream since I was a kid, getting the opportunity to be on the station I grew up listening to is such a huge honor! The BAY AREA is my home and I can’t wait to show up for it every night”.





