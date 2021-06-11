Debuts Monday

CBS NEWS RADIO WASHINGTON Correspondent ALISON KEYES is the host of a new podcast debuting on MONDAY (6/14). "KALEIDOSCOPE WITH ALLISON KEYES" is being produced by CBS NEWS RADIO and the CBS NEWS Race and Culture Unit, with new episodes posting each MONDAY. On the show, KEYES will report on social justice issues like matters of race, gender, disability, income inequality, and other topics.

“This is an important step in the evolution of CBS Village, as we try to offer the best storytelling and reporting on critical issues facing our country,” said Race and Culture Unit Exec. Prod. ALVIN PATRICK. “ALLISON is an excellent interviewer and reporter and the launch of KALEIDOSCOPE WITH ALLISON KEYES means new audiences will get to hear her smart approach to the important issues of our time.”

“ALLISON KEYES is one of the best in the business,” said CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER. “Our listeners on radio know ALLISON's unique, informative view on these important issues. We’re confident podcast audiences will be drawn to the vast subject matter explored in KALEIDOSCOPE WITH ALLISON KEYES.”

“I became a journalist to share the voices and truths of communities across this nation that are often marginalized and all too often go unheard,” said KEYES. “It is important to give people the chance to learn what others are going through, hear about the battles being fought and discover what is being done to create fundamental change.”

