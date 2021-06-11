Richard Perry

GRAMMY-winning producer RICHARD PERRY, whose credits include BARBRA STREISAND, CARLY SIMON, POINTER SISTERS, RINGO STARR, LEO SAYER, HARRY NILSSON, ROD STEWART and ART GARFUNKEL, has published his autobiography, "Cloud Nine: Memoirs Of A Record Producer," on REDWOOD PUBLISHING.

Anyone who feels a connection to the best music of the last 50 years will revel in this uniquely AMERICAN success story. Even at a young age, RICHARD PERRY knew that his destiny was to bring music into people’s lives.

What he couldn’t have dreamed was that his rise through the ranks of the music business would result in successful, ground-breaking, and award-winning collaborations. Honored with a SPECIAL MERIT AWARD from the GRAMMYS, PERRY has produced hits for legendary performers all of whom trusted him to shape their sound.

In this memoir, RICHARD transports us through his eventful life, from his childhood in BROOKLYN, where he played in bands, starred in musicals, and witnessed the birth of rock ‘n’ roll; through his sometimes rocky but always thrilling climb up the music-business ladder; and finally, into the studios and personal lives of the many superstars who provide our most enduring soundtrack.

Throughout his story, PERRY is an entertaining, fun-loving story-teller, always awed by his own proximity to greatness and boundlessly enthusiastic about his contributions to the most beloved art form.





