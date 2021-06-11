Champaign, IL Contemporary Christian

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL is making a difference one family at a time. After experiencing double amputations of both hands and feet, as well as fighting for his in the hospital, GARY MIRACLE was sent home.



MIRACLE is the source of inspiration behind MERCYME's latest single, “Say I Won’t.” He has inspired many by sharing his story. It has been a life-changing and difficult journey for the whole family.



A WBGL volunteer was moved by MIRACLE’s story and started a GOFUNDME to send the family on a HOLLAND AMERICA cruise in JANUARY 2022 ... their first vacation following his illness. On (6/10), only 40% of the $12,500 goal had been raised.



You can help here.

