JIM STEPHENS, Founder/President of CAROLINA CHRISTIAN RADIO, is retiring after 43 years. He began his Christian radio career as PD of WPJL-AM/RALEIGH in 1978.



In 1991, he moved his wife and two young daughters from RALEIGH to WILMINGTON and founded CAROLINA CHRISTIAN RADIO from the equity in the home they sold. Soon after, he launched CCR’s flagship, Contemporary Christian WWIL (LIFE 90.5 FM)/WILMINGTON, NC, covering the CAROLINA coast from JACKSONVILLE, NC to NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC.



STEPHENS shared, “I’ve never retired before, but everyone I’ve talked to who has retired seems to like it, so I’m excited about retiring and for what the LORD has in store for me and my wife’s future. As I leave the ministry, I have perfect peace as MATT WALL takes over the position of President."



CAROLINA CHRISTIAN RADIO operates four stations:



Contemporary Christian WWIL (LIFE 90.5)/WILMINGTON, NC

Worship WDVV (THE DOVE 89.7)/WILMINGTON, NC

Christian Talk WZDG (THE WORD 88.5)/WILMINGTON, NC

Online Southern Gospel HOPE RADIO



STEPHENS' last day will be JUNE 30th, 2021.

