Reprieve For LPTV 'FM'

VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, LLC has been granted Special Temporary Authority for six months to continue to air a "Franken FM" analog audio signal at 87.75 FM via its low power TV station KBKF-LD/SAN JOSE, which has converted to digital video. The short-term approval was granted with conditions by letter dated THURSDAY (6/10).

With the deadline for analog LPTVs to convert to digital, JULY 13th, looming, the STA means at least a temporary reprieve for the analog FM signal, which airs EMF's Christian Worship AIR1 network programming, and could mean that other "Franken FMs" using the audio of analog channel 6 LPTVs will be able to stay on the air at least temporarily past the deadline.

VENTURE is contending that the rules governing digital TV allow the stations to use a portion of its spectrum “to offer services of any nature, consistent with the public interest, convenience, and necessity, on an ancillary or supplementary basis” as long as they “do not derogate DTV broadcast stations’ obligations” to offer at least one over-the-air video stream at no direct charge to viewers," all of which VENTURE contends are satisfied by KBKF's video programming as well as using a portion of the signal for the analog broadcast.

