Sold

GAIL LEE BURKE is selling W222AL/CAPE MAY, NJ to PERDOMO MEDIA GROUP for $60,000. The primary station is listed as TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WENJ-F (ESPN 97.3)/MILLVILLE-ATLANTIC CITY, NJ.

In other filings with the FCC, TBLC VIRGINIA HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WVNZ-A-W269DC/RICHMOND, VA and Regional Mexican WTOX-A/GLEN ALLEN, VA to MOBILE RADIO PARTNERS, INC. for $209,500 less a $27,000 credit for a prior expired option (net price $182.500), plus a time brokerage agreement before closing (renewing and updating the TBA in effect since DECEMBER 15, 2018).

