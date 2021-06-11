-
Congratulations To Chris Lane And Lauren Bushnell Lane On The Birth Of Their Son
June 11, 2021 at 7:32 AM (PT)
Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' CHRIS LANE as he and his wife, LAUREN BUSHNELL LANE, welcome their first baby, son DUTTON WALKER LANE, who was born on TUESDAY (6/8) in NASHVILLE.
"Watching LAUREN go through the birthing process - from the beginning to the moment she delivered - was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed," LANE told People.com. "I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."
"I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for DUTTON," said BUSHNELL. "And going through this experience with CHRIS has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"
Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers🙏🏻 I will never understand how Lauren birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world pic.twitter.com/M9CWKm1d4L— Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) June 11, 2021