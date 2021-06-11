Lane (Photo: Andy Shaffer)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' CHRIS LANE as he and his wife, LAUREN BUSHNELL LANE, welcome their first baby, son DUTTON WALKER LANE, who was born on TUESDAY (6/8) in NASHVILLE.

"Watching LAUREN go through the birthing process - from the beginning to the moment she delivered - was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed," LANE told People.com. "I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."

"I've never felt an immediate unconditional love like I now have for DUTTON," said BUSHNELL. "And going through this experience with CHRIS has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!"

Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers🙏🏻 I will never understand how Lauren birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world pic.twitter.com/M9CWKm1d4L — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) June 11, 2021









