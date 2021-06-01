Debuts June 15th

AYR MEDIA and AUDIBLE are releasing a new podcast on the last years and death of CASEY KASEM. The eight-part "BITTER BLOOD: KASEM VS. KASEM," narrated by actor MARTIN KOVE, debuts JUNE 15th as an AUDIBLE exclusive and chronicles the events leading to KASEM's children suing his widow JEAN for wrongful death.

DEADLINE reports that KERRI KASEM, daughter of CASEY, is an Executive Producer of the series and appears on the show, along with MIKE CURB, RYAN SEACREST, and others, and that a television version of the podcast is in development.

