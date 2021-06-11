Benefiting Victims Of VTA Railyard Tragedy

BONNEVILLE Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE is doing a special "Charity Jukebox" TODAY from 7a to 7p (PT) to help the families of the victims of the recent VTA Railyard Tragedy in SAN JOSE.

During the event, 98.5 KFOX in conjunction with Working Partnerships USA will play any song requests or send out an on-air shout out in exchange for a donation to help the families of the victims of the VTA Railyard Tragedy.

For more details and to make a donation click HERE.





« see more Net News