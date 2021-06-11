Melissa Chase

MELISSA CHASE is in-bound to AUDACY/HOUSTON as Brand Manager of both Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) and Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT)/HOUSTON. She was most recently OM/PD/Mornings at SUMMITMEDIA(103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND (NET NEWS 5/29). In her new position, CHASE will oversee the operations of both stations beginning on JULY 1st.

AUDACY/HOUSTON Sr. VP/Market Mgr. SARAH FRAZIER said, “Melissa’s breadth of experience launching and enhancing local radio brands makes her a perfect choice to take the helm of these two stations.” I am equally as excited about her expressed commitment to leveraging the power of our brands to play a role in our community. Connecting with our listeners is our number one priority, and I trust that our stations will be able to further grow its footprint in the Houston area under MELISSA’s leadership.”

“I am beyond excited to join this incredible team,” CHASE added. “MIX 96.5 is an amazing heritage station with passionate listeners and 95.7 THE SPOT has quickly grown into a major player in the market – both with extraordinarily talented personalities that I can’t wait to work with. Thank you so much to SARAH FRAZIER and PAT PAXTON for the opportunity to join the AUDACY/HOUSTON family.”

Before her stint in Richmond, CHASE was an APD and on-air personality for iHEARTMEDIA, where she was heard on various stations in RICHMOND, NEW HAVEN, CT, HARRISONBURG, VA, MIAMI and HOUSTON. Other previous roles include production development for MTV Networks/Viacom and voiceover actor.

