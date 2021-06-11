Agreement

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC and VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES, an arm of CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG), have signed a worldwide distribution agreement. Included in the agreement are the PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC catalog master recordings and all releases from THE GAITHER GROUP, GAITHER MUSIC, GREEN HILL, EMERALD WAVE, and SUN RECORDS. The agreement expands PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC AND THE GAITHER GROUP's global reach and provides artists the opportunity to partner with the GAITHER platform for faith-based content.

In a statement from VIRGIN President JACQUELINE SATURN and VIRGIN General Manager MATT SAWIN, “We are so excited to begin this relationship with PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC and THE GAITHER GROUP as their new distribution partner. Both companies are so forward thinking and always looking to create new opportunities to build awareness and audiences for their artists and music. Their approach perfectly aligns with ours, and we look forward to many years of success together.”

“We are very excited about GAITHER MUSIC GROUP's new alliance with VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES AND CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP,” said GAITHER MUSIC GROUP President PAUL SIZELOVE. “After decades of building a firm foundation with CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP, GAITHER MUSIC and GREEN HILL MUSIC have experienced exponential growth over the past few years. The rapid expansion of our family of labels, including our recent addition of SUN RECORDS, makes this a great opportunity and an ideal home for our artists and initiatives. I look forward to creating a partnership of continued success as we develop further strategic distribution opportunities worldwide with the VIRGIN and CMG teams.”

