MEDIACO HOLDING INC., owner of Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) and R&B WBLS/NEW YORK and FAIRWAY OUTDOOR, has named URBAN ONE EVP RAHSAN-RAHSAN LINDSAY as CEO and former STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC. General Counsel/Chief Compliance Officer and RADIOSHACK General Counsel/SVP BRADFORD TOBIN as Pres./COO.

LINDSAY has most recently overseen URBAN ONE's iONE DIGITAL and ONE SOLUTION sales divisions and ONE X STUDIOS branded content production division. He joined URBAN ONE nine years ago, initially overseeing sales for TV ONE, and previously served in ad sales management at VIACOM.

MEDIACO Board Dir. LAURA LEE said, “RAHSAN-RAHSAN is a talented and dedicated leader with the right strategic vision, relentless drive, and passion for media required to lead the MEDIACO team at this critical time. He forged his career at the intersection of technology and media, and his vast experience and keen perspective will be invaluable in taking the company into the future.”

“The opportunity to work with iconic brands like HOT 97 and WBLS is just too good to pass up,” said LINDSAY. “I see a number of potential ways to further cultivate both brands, build on their well-established legacies, and drive new revenue streams. I’m also energized by the opportunity to leverage the FAIRWAY footprint in a way that helps fulfill the MEDIACO mission to connect with broader audiences.”

MEDIACO Lead Investor SOO KIM said of TOBIN's appointment, “BRAD is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within MEDIACO, with a laser focus on operational excellence."

TOBIN said, “I'm proud to be a part of MEDIACO’s executive team and thrilled to help lead the company into its next phase of innovation as we focus on building a 360 media experience for consumers."

MEDIACO is a partnership between EMMIS and investor STANDARD GENERAL.

