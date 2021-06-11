Seth Hughes

HUBBARD RADIO AC KRWM (WARM 106.9)/SEATTLE morning personality SETH HUGHES has re-signed to continue in his current role and has been boosted to the Music Director position as well.

WARM 106.9 Brand Content Director CAT THOMAS remarked, “SETH has a deep background with music scheduling. He knows the format, the music, our listeners and the station’s goals. He is very deserving of this opportunity.”

“THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST has been my home for over fifteen years and I’m beyond excited to continue to wake up SEATTLE,” commented HUGHES. “I’m also deep into a finger exercise regimen so I can play G-Selector like a piano! Huge thanks to WHEELER MORRIS, SCOTT MAHALICK, CAT THOMAS, GREG STRASSELL, and my agent extraordinaire--HEATHER COHEN. I absolutely adore what I get to do for a living and where I get to do it.”

He joined the HUBBARD RADIO/SEATTLE in MARCH 2018, for middays on sister Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL). He made the move to mornings on WARM 106.9 in APRIL 2019.

