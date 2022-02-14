Kicking Off In November

GRAND OLE OPRY member CLINT BLACK will kick off his "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18th in WICHITA FALLS, TX and continue through 23 cities, including SIOUX FALLS, SD; FRESNO, CA; and SAVANNAH, GA, concluding on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th, 2022 in NEW ORLEANS. Singer/actress, and BLACK's wife, LISA HARTMAN BLACK, will also join the tour for its entirety. Tickets went on sale TODAY (6/11).

“I’m so happy to be doing live concerts again,” said BLACK. “I’m even more excited to get to NOVEMBER, when LISA and I will tour together. We have a very special show planned and can’t wait to take it on the road!”

This marks the first time the couple has performed a full tour together.

