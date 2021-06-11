Richter, New VP Of Live Ventures

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GSA (GERMANY, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA) has hired TILMANN RICHTER as VP/Live Ventures. He will lead SONY MUSIC's live division and the development of live and concert campaigns for SONY MUSIC artists and brands across the three countries.

The newly created position for RICHTER will include intensifying the collaboration and creating synergies with the live entertainment holding company IBRAHIM & BOLDT, founded by co-MDs RONNY BOLDT and MASSIMO IBRAHIM in BERLIN.

Through the new strategic partnership, SONY MUSIC artists will have access to specialist expertise from BOLDT’s comprehensive artist support services including A&R, marketing, artist management, booking and live opportunities. In turn, artists managed by RONNY BOLDT will benefit from access to SONY MUSIC’s global network, expertise in global marketing and the potential for new collaborations with its global repertoire.

Sony Music Entertainment CEO PATRICK MUSHATSI-KAREBA said, “TILMANN has long proven expertise in the live music field and, combined with his modern, strategic mindset in a constantly changing market, he will add huge value to all our artists."

RICHTER added, "In my eyes, SONY MUSIC has long set industry-wide standards with regard to the innovative dovetailing of all segments of the music business. Live Entertainment was, is and will be more than ever, an essential part of an artists’ ecosystem once the pandemic ends. I am very much looking forward to further developing this area at SONY MUSIC together with new great colleagues, old companions and, of course, with RONNY and MASSIMO.”

