Historic Move For Heritage Artists

In a shocking announcement, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINEMENT (SME) will launch a new initiative called “Artists Forward," which it says focuses on “prioritizing transparency with creators in all aspects of their development."

The news was released in a letter sent to thousands of artists by the company explaining SME’s landmark new policy, refered to as the LEGACY UNRECOUPED BALANCE PROGRAM. The letter confirms: “As part of our continuing focus on developing new financial opportunities for creators, we will no longer apply existing unrecouped balances to artist and participant earnings generated on or after JANUARY 1st, 2021 for eligible artists and participants globally who signed to SME prior to the year 2000 and have not received an advance from the year 2000 forward."

The letter went on to say, “Through this program, we are not modifying existing contracts, but choosing to pay through on existing unrecouped balances to increase the ability of those who qualify to receive more money from use of their music.”

According to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, what this comes down to is SONY effectively writing off/disregarding unrecouped balances going forward for qualifying artists. "The bottom line here: If an artist who last received an advance from SONY MUSIC prior to 2000 is unrecouped today, they’re now going to start seeing streaming and other royalty earnings landing in their bank account on the regular … including money backdated to JANUARY 1st this year," it reports.





