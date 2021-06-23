Renee Nelson Will Be Sleeping In

After 30 years of waking up her loyal audience, TOWNSQUARE Top 40 WMME (92 MOOSE)/AUGUSTA ME morning legend RENEE NELSON has announced that she’s going to do her last show on JUNE 23rd. She reached that 30-year milestone on MAY 1st.

NELSON told her audience of her decision this past FRIDAY (6/11), posting on the 92 MOOSE site: “TODAY is a day that has been a very, very long time in coming … I have decided to leave the 92 MOOSE MORNING SHOW on JUNE 23, 2021. I am relocating to FLORIDA. No. More. Winters.

“On the surface, this may appear to be a snap decision, but it is not. I decided while I was in high school that I really did not want to do winter anymore. I had moved away but got my first job in radio back in MAINE …and then built a career here. Over the years, I have toyed with the idea of moving, and it just never really worked out. In 2019 I sold my house, intending to move at that point, but due to a family situation, I decided to stay in MAINE until spring of 2020. As we all know, in MARCH of 2020, things took a turn with the pandemic. Weirdly, it was such a blessing.

“The last year I have spent at 92 Moose has been the most rewarding. I love working with MATT JAMES; I know what a fantastic community we have in CENTRAL MAINE; helping to get CAMP OUT HUNGER for its first two years has been an honor. Being part of the fabric of CENTRAL MAINE as we all navigated the pandemic is precisely where I needed to be, and I fully believe that the 92 MOOSE did an amazing job of keeping people informed, connected and bringing a sense of normalcy and some humor in a time where nothing seemed normal. I know doing the show, being part of this community, was one of my lifelines during that time.”

« see more Net News