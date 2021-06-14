Schueller And Lowin Rise In The Ranks

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES announced two promotions today, as SARA SCHUELLER is named VP/Research and SIMONE LOWIN rises to Research Services Director.

PARAGON CEO MIKE HENRY noted, "SARA SCHUELLER and SIMONE LOWIN have been part of the PARAGON backbone for two decades. During that time, PARAGON has produced hundreds of research projects for our media and entertainment clients. Every one of those projects was guided by these incredible women who exhibit the highest capacity for integrity and professionalism. We're incredibly fortunate to have them as part of the PARAGON family."

SCHUELLER came to PARAGON in 2002, arriving from NIELSEN HOLDINGS. She said, "I am so excited to step into this new role at PARAGON and continue to work with the best clients around. Thank you to MIKE HENRY for his great leadership and to the entire PARAGON family for this wonderful opportunity. I’m grateful for almost two decades working with this amazing team, and I’m looking forward to many more years to come."

LOWIN, with the company since 2000, added, "As cliché as it sounds, time flies when you are having fun. And that is exactly what the last 20 years have been. It has been such a privilege to work alongside MIKE and SARA and the entire PARAGON family. MIKE is always willing to share his knowledge and experience to elevate the abilities of those around him. I am thankful for the last 20 years and look forward to another 20 with this amazing family."

