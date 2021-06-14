Cash

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of radio veteran NICK CASH (born RICHARD SZOST, who died unexpectedly last week at the age of 56 at his home in HICKORY, NC. A native of DUNNELLON, FL, CASH worked in the radio business for more than 25 years, including more than eight as Brand Mgr. and afternoon driver at iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO. His Brand Mgr. duties also extended to sister stations Sports KCBL (FOX SPORTS RADIO 1340) and Religious Talk KRDU.

He most recently was OM for CURTIS MEDIA GROUP’s LENOIR, NC cluster, and morning host at Country WKVS (KICKS 103.3) until his departure in FEBRUARY. The cluster also includes Oldies WJRI-A-W263CP (JUST RIGHT RADIO) and Classic Hits WKGX-A-W283CE. Immediately prior to joining CURTIS MEDIA, he worked briefly as OM of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s KILLEEN, TX cluster, which includes Country KUSJ (US105), R&B KOOC (B106), Urban AC KSSM (MY KISS 103.1), News/Talk KTEM-A and Classic Rock KLTD (K-Rock 101.7). Prior radio stops include OM for CITADEL BROADCASTING and CUMULUS MEDIA in RENO, NV; and PD for CITADEL in KNOXVILLE, TN.

Survivors include an adult daughter, LEANN SZOST of DALLAS. Friends are paying tribute on CASH’s FACEBOOK pages here and here. His family is planning a private service in DUNNELLON.





