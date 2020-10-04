Dua Lipa Tops 2 Mediabase Charts

After a magical 34-week run on the MEDIABASE Hot AC chart and 23 on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart, congrats to MIKE CHESTER, DAVE DYER, JOSH REICH, MICHELLE BABBITT, JEREMY RUBIN and the rest of the WARNER RECORDS staff as DUA LIPA’s “Levitating” ascends to #1 on those respective charts! Making the leap from #2 on the Top 40 chart by increasing by an impressive 1622 spins.

Powered by a research story that just keeps growing at both Hot AC and Top 40, the song is now part of the conversation for the title of the mythical “Song Of The Summer”-- the summer after it was initially released.

The Top 40 spin leader is BONNEVILLE KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO, with over 3700 spins to date. Not surprisingly, that's where the format's first spin was at, on 4/10/20.

The song actually lost its bullet on the Hot AC chart on the APRIL 24th chart, and then regained it the following week.

Most plays in the format? CUMULUS’ KQHN (Q97.3)/SHREVEPORT, LA with over 2400. First spin? HUBBARD’s WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO on 8/16/20.

The multiple GRAMMY AWARD winner recently released a video for “Love Again,” which has racked up over 22 million views on YOUTUBE in less than two weeks. Watch it here.

