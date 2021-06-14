Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Dua Lipa Grabs Top Spot; Ariana Top 3; Lil Nas X Nearing Top 5; Saweetie Top 10; Marshmello/Jonas, Nelly/Florida Georgia Top 20

* DUA LIPA comes all the way back and scores a dual chart topper at Top 40 and Hot AC with "Levitating"

* She had fallen out of the top 10 at both formats and this week goes 2*-1* at Top 40 and is +1622 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE is top 3 with "pov," up 4*-3*

* LIL NAS X continues to have weeks with gains well over 1000 spins, going 7*-6* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" at +1280

* SAWEETIE enters the top 10 with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 11*-10*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO has two songs inside the top 15 with strong growth

* First, we have "deja vu" at 12* at +783, while "good 4 u" is up 15*-13* and is +2068 spins

* MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS are up 881 spins and go top 20 with "Leave Before You Love Me," jumping 22*-19*

* NELLY & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE are top 20 with "Lil Bit," up 300 spins and getting top 20 in their 19th week

* BELLA POARCH has the top debut at 32* with "Build A Bitch," at +579 spins

* CHEAT CODES and TINASHE come aboard at 36* with "Lean On Me" at +395 spins

* The final debut at 40* is from MOOSKI with "Track Star," up 344 spins

Rhythmic: Masked Wolf New Chart Topper; Doja Cat/SZA Runner Up; Khaled "Chance" Top 15; J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo Top 20

* MASKED WOLF takes over the top spot with "Astronaut In The Ocean," rising 3*-1* and is up 173 spins*

* DOJA CAT is the new runner up with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, rising 5*-2* and is up 339 spins

* LIL NAS X is just on the outside of the top 10 as "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" is up 12*-11* at +275 and is just 41 spins from the top 10

* DJ KHALED, LIL BABY, and DA BABY go top 15 with "Every Chance I Get," motoring 16*-15* and is +231 spins

* J. COLE vaults into the the top 20 with with "m y. l i f e," featuring 21 SAVAGE, climbing 25*-19* and is up 426 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO also goes top 20 with "Time Today," moving 21*-20* and +206 spins

* RODDY RICCH is back and scores the top debut at 30* with "Late At Night" - up 861 spins

* BTS enters at 38* with "Butter"

Urban: Lil Tjay/6LACK Hold Top Spot; Moneybagg Yo Runner Up; Bruno/Anderson Paak Top 5; Giveon Up 500+; Rod Wave, J. Cole/21 Savage Top 20

* LIL TJAY spends a 3rd week at #1 at Urban with "Calling My Phone" featuring 6LACK

* MONEYBAGG YO is now in the runner up with "Time Today," going 3*-2* at +584 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SOUL SONIC go top 5 with "Leave The Door Open," rising 6*-4*

* Inside the top 10, YOUNG THUG & GUNNA go 10*-7* with "Ski," and are +431 spins

* GIVEON is moving toward the top 10, going 14*-12* with "Heartbreak Anniversary," and is +514 spins

* DJ KHALED, LIL BABY, and DA BABY rise to 16* with "Every Chance I Get," as they are +497 spins - closing in on the top 15

* ROD WAVE is top 20 with "Tombstone," motoring 21*-18* and +263 spins

* J. COLE and 21 SAVAGE surge into the top 20 with "m y. l i f e," up 29*-20* and +550 spins

* MIGOS are top 25 with "Straightenin," climbing 33*-25* and is +628 spins

* RODDY RICCH has the top debut at Urban as well with "Late At Night," up 362 spins

* CITY GIRLS enter at 38* with "Twerkulator," up 350 spins

* BIA debuts at 39* with "Whole Lotta Money," at +272 spins

* 24KGOLDN is the final debut at 40* with "Company," featuring FUTURE, up 236 spins

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Tops Hot AC Chart; Maroon 5 Runner Up; The Kid Laroi Nearing Top 5; P!nk Top 10; Coldplay Top 15; Marshmello/Jonas Surge, BTS Top 20

* DUA LIPA scores the dual chart topper with "Levitating," but does so in rare form, after going into the top 10, dropping out, and coming back

* The song moves 2*-1* at Hot AC and is +512 spins

* MAROON 5 is back in the runner up spot with "Beautiful Mistakes," climbing 3*-2* and is +337 spins

* THE KID LAROI is just outside the top 5, moving 9*-6* with MILEY CYRUS on "Without You" at +390 spins

* P!NK moves into the top 10, having now done so in three separate decades as "All I Know So Far" rises 12*-10* and is +308 spins

* COLDPLAY go top 15 with "Higher Power," moving 17*-15* and are +169 spins

* MARSHMELLO and JONAS BROTHERS are on the cusp of the top 15, up 18*-16* with "Leave Before You Love Me," and +472 spins

* BTS hit the top 20 with "Butter," moving 21*-17* and are +385 spins

* PARAMALEE and BLANCO BROWN go top 25 with "Just The Way," up 27*-25* and +132 spins

* BEN PLATT hits the top 30, up 32*-29* with "Imagine"

* Also new to the top 30 and soaring 38*-30* is "Our Song" by ANNE-MARIE and NIALL HORAN at +145 spins

* The top debut goes to OLIVIA RODRIGO at 33* with "good 4 u," up 256 spins

* WEEZER debuts at 38* with "All My Favorite Songs," up 111 spins

Active Rock: Ayron Jones Holds #1 Spot; A Day To Remember Runner Up; Greta Top 3; Five Finger, Rise Against Top 5

* AYRON JONES holds the top spot for second week with "Mercy," and is up 102 spins

* The top 5 were all up this week with A DAY TO REMEMBER the runner up with "Everything We Need," up 3*-2* at +140 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET goes top 3 with "Heat Above," rising 5*-3* and is +107 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH surge inside the top 5 with "Darkness Settles In," climbing 8*-4* and is up 242 spins

* RISE AGAINST enter the top 5 as well with "Nowhere Again," up 7*-5* and +149 spins

* ALL GOOD THINGS go top 10 with "For The Glory," climbing 13*-10* and are up 137 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD hit the top 15 with "Typhoons," up 17*-15*

* L.A. RATS hit the top 20, leaping 22*-19* with "I've Been Everywhere," up 142 spins

* VOLBEAT are up 300 spins and climb 25*-22* with "Wait A Minute My Girl"

* FOO FIGHTERS have the top debut at 35* with "Making A Fire" at +214 spins

* GOJIRA comes aboard at 40* with "Amazonia"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold 8th Week At #1; Modest Mouse Top 10; Machine Gun Kelly/Kellin Quinn Top 15; The Maine Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for an eighth week with "Shy Away"

* The prior weekly was a holiday weekend, so the top of the chart was tight

* MODEST MOUSE go top 10, moving 11*-8* with "We Are Between," up 225 spins

* THE MAINE hit the top 20, climbing 21*-18* with "Sticky," at +142 spins

* TAI VERDES debuts at 30* with "A-O-K," up 310 spins

* JOYWAVE has the other debut at 40* with "Every Window Is A Mirror"

Triple A: Coldplay Hold Top Spot; Modest Mouse Runner Up; Counting Crows Top 5; Leon Bridges Top 10; Glass Animals, Brett Dennen Top 15

* COLDPLAY holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Higher Power"

* MODEST MOUSE are now the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "We Are Between" at +109 spins

* COUNTING CROWS go top 5 with "Elevator Boots," climbing 6*-5* and +50 spins

* LEON BRIDGES surges into the top 10 with "Motorbike," vaulting 11*-7* and at +121 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS go top 15 with "Heat Waves," climbing 17*-13*

* BRETT DENNEN goes top 15 as well with "See The World," up 18*-15*

* DAYGLOW enter the top 20, moving 22*-17* with "Close To You"

* JAPANESE BREAKFAST do so as well, rising 21*-19* with "Be Sweet"

* PAULA FUGA & JACK JOHNSON go 26*-20* with "If Ever," featuring BEN HARPER

* BLEACHERS score the top debut at 23* with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 76 spins

* VANCE JOY debuts at 26* with "Missing Piece"

* SLEATER-KINNEY comes aboard at 27* with "Worry With You"

* YOLA has the final debut at 29* with "Diamond Studded Shoes"

« see more Net News