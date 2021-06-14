Hamm (Photo: KMOX)

HARRY HAMM, the longtime entertainment reporter at News-Talk KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS who was sentenced to prison on child pornography charges in APRIL, died on SATURDAY (5/12) at 79. HAMM was in jail awaiting relocation to a federal prison and trial on county charges of statutory sodomy, incest, and child pornography and had battled heart problems in recent years.

HAMM had been a regular contributor on KMOX since 1975 until he was charged with three felonies, second-degree statutory sodomy, incest, and possession of child pornography in 2019. He pleaded guilty to two federal felony counts of child pornography possession and one count of access with intent to view child pornography in FEBRUARY and was sentenced to five years and eight months in federal prison (NET NEWS 4/28).

« see more Net News