Happy 20th!

SIERRA H Rhythmic AC KAJM (MEGA 104.3)/PHOENIX has set the date/lineup for its 20th YEAR ANNIVERSARY BASH. The SEPTEMBER 10 concert at PHOENIX SUNS ARENA will feature ZAPP, MIDNIGHT STAR, LISA LISA, EVELYN "CHAMPAGNE" KING, MONTELL JORDAN, JODY WATLEY, ROB BASE, TAG TEAM and a surprise special guest to be announced.

Tickets are on sale at TICKETMASTER.COM.

