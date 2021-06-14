Fox

AUDACY/DALLAS VP/Programming JIM FOX has joined CUMULUS MEDIA as OM for its KANSAS CITY cluster and PD of Classic Hits KCMO-F. FOX spent 17 years with AUDACY/ENTERCOM in DALLAS and SACRAMENTO and as Rock/Alternative Format Captain.

CUMULUS EVP/Content and Audience BRIAN PHILIPS said. “JIM FOX enjoys a well-earned, terrific career-long reputation. We are proud to add him to our roster of ‘best-and-brightest’ newly-arrived CUMULUS programmers. JIM is a perfect example of the caliber of talent drawn to our winning KC operation by DONNA BAKER’s power and prowess.”

Regional VP/Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER said, “Record-high ratings delivery as the #1 Cluster in KC is the result of our incredible programming talent delivering the highest level of audience engagement. JIM FOX is among the best programming minds in the business. His expertise in growing strong brands that deliver results for our client partners is the ideal addition to our team in KANSAS CITY.”

FOX said, "I'm extremely excited and fortunate to be joining this incredible team with an already proven track record of success. So many people who I respect helped to make this move possible. I'm energized by the idea of working closely with DONNA BAKER, DOUG HAMAND, BRIAN PHILIPS and the very impressive and talented staff in KANSAS CITY."

The cluster includes KCMO-F, Classic Rock KCFX (101 THE FOX), Top 40 KCHZ (95.7 THE VIBE), News-Talk KCMO-A-K279BI, Hip Hop KMJK, Active Rock KCJK (105.1 THE X), and Adult Hits KCMO-FM-HD2-K273BZ (102.5 JACK FM).

