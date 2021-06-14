Dave Symonds (Photo: LinkedIn)

SUMMITMEDIA has named DAVE SYMONDS as Dir./Programming and Operations for the company’s RICHMOND, VA cluster, which includes Country WKHK (K95), Hot AC WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY), Classic Rock WKLR and Classic Hits WJSR (AWESOME 100.9), plus two HD-2 stations.

He succeeds MELISSA CHASE, now Brand Mgr. for AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) and Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT)/HOUSTON (NET NEWS 6/11).

“SUMMIT/RICHMOND is excited to welcome DAVE back to the RICHMOND market,” said Market Pres. BOB WILLOUGHBY. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity of collaborating with him as a member of our team.”

“After meeting with the SUMMIT/RICHMOND team, I was quickly swept up by their strength and creativity, as well as the opportunities and potential of these stations,” SYMONDS added. “I already respected Market Manager BOB WILLOUGHBY when we competed a few years back. Now, I’m excited to partner with him. Plus, it’s RICHMOND. I’m thrilled!”

