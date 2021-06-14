Last Of Covid-19 Relief But Support Continues

MUSICARES, the music charity supporting the health and welfare of the music community, is distributing its final round of funding for COVID-19 RELIEF. MUSICARES is distributing the $2 million raised during MUSIC ON A MISSION directly to 2,000 eligible applicants. The need for support remains high even as music professionals return to work. MUSICARES is dedicated to helping.

MUSICARES Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA commented, "The pandemic has been devastating to musicians, tour managers, stage crews, and so many others that are involved in making music happen. We heard from our community that many are experiencing elevated levels of depression, financial insecurity and low levels of confidence that they could pay for basic living expenses during the pandemic. It is encouraging to know that music people turned to MUSICARES in their time of need and we hope they continue to do so as we reacclimate post-pandemic."

MUSICARES will help the music community with an emphasis on prioritizing mental health. MUSICARES also continues to provide support for including medical, dental and hearing programs, mental health and addiction recovery services, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief. Music professionals who already received assistance from MUSICARES COVID-19 RELIEF are eligible to apply again.

In a press release, one MUSICARES grant recipient noted, "As it's often said in our biz, 'The show must go on.' Thank you for all that you did during this most difficult of years to sustain a vital forum for artists, live music and community, and for supporting me through your COVID-19 RELIEF program. Besides being much-needed good news, it was a great encouragement and inspired me to stay creative and courageous."

Contact MUSICARES at musicaresrelief@musicares.org or visit covid-19-relief.recordingacademy.com/ to apply for a hardship grant.

