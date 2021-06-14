Now Over 10 Million

AWOLNATION earned a diamond certification by the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) for their mega-hit single "Sail." On the tenth anniversary since its release on RED BULL RECORDS, “Sail” has now officially moved over 10 million units in its decade-long run, becoming the 57th song in history to earn an RIAA diamond certification and the third independent release to ever receive the accolade.

AWOLNATION's AARON BRUNO said, “I wrote this song with the intention of showing a few friends and my family. It’s a very raw and honest song, so I was kinda nervous to share. I continue to be shocked and humbled that this many millions of people have related. Never in my wildest dreams, would I have even imagined this gift."

“We’re honored to be a part of such an incredible accomplishment with an artist as talented as AWOLNATION,” said RED BULL Managign Director GREG HAMMER. “It’s an amazing feat for an independent record to earn a certification of this level, and we as a company are immensely proud to see how far this release has come over the past ten years.”

