MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS is holding two consecutive week-long camps for Black, Indigenous and youth of Color to offer them an introduction to journalism. The two "2021 Radio Camp" events, produced in partnership with THREESIXTY JOURNALISM at the UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS, MIGIZI, PILLSBURY UNITED COMMUNITIES low power KRSM-LP/MINNEAPOLIS, and AMERICAN INDIAN FAMILY CENTTER, will be held this month on a virtual basis and will include 16 students being taught how to tell their stories, including development of digital and audio skills..

The camps will be followed by a virtual celebration open to the public on JUNE 28th at 5:30p (CT), with MINNESOTA Lt. Gov. PEGGY FLANAGAN and a musical guest BE on hand.

“The news media plays a big role in how MINNESOTA sees itself and the world, and we know the future of journalism depends on young people -- their perspectives matter,” said MPR Dir. of Impact and Community Engagement KA VANG. “Radio Camp is an opportunity to connect BIPOC youth voices with mentors to learn more about radio and journalism and hopefully inspire them to consider this career path. Their voices will be critical to ensuring the future of journalism represents and serves more communities.”

MPR developed Radio Camp in memory of the late MPR NEWS staffer TONI RANDOLPH, an advocate of inclusive newsrooms and BIPOC students, who passed away in JULY 2016.

