New venue

LIVE NATION has inked an exclusive multiyear deal to book the PERFORMANCE VENUE AT HOLLYWOOD PARK, a new 6,000 seat concert venue built under the canopy of SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD, CA, home of the LOS ANGELES RAMS and CHARGERS and part of the redevelopment of the former HOLLYWOOD PARK racetrack site. The venue, scheduled to be completed this SUMMER, is located near another music venue, THE FORUM, the former sports arena, and is also near yet another proposed venue likely to be booking concerts, the new arena the LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS are planning for a site just south of SOFI STADIUM on Century Blvd.

“The PERFORMANCE VENUE AT HOLLYWOOD PARK is a sophisticated, intimate venue that will host a wide range of world-class events, including celebrated musicians, immersive entertainment, and close-knit community gatherings,” said SOFI STADIUM/HOLLYWOOD PARK SVP/Programming and Booking CHRISTY CASTILLO BUTCHER. “HOLLYWOOD PARK is a true sports and entertainment destination, and our partnership with LIVE NATION will help us further our goal to deliver extraordinary entertainment to Angelenos and visitors across the globe.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be the exclusive promoters of this incredibly dynamic venue coming alive in LOS ANGELES,” said LIVE NATION Regional Head of Talent/CALIFORNIA RICH BEST. “Alongside HOLLYWOOD PARK, we plan to make this a must-visit live entertainment venue and we can’t wait to unveil what is in store for this unique space.”

Already booked for the venue are CAIFANES, LOS ANGELES AZULES, BLACK PUMAS, DEVO, TRIPPIE REDD, ALEJANDRO SANZ, CHRISTIAN NODAL, MARINA AND THE DIAMONDS, and LOUIS TOMLINSON.

