Jeetz Joins Terry Boyd's World

AUDACY Classic Rock KGON/PORTLAND, OR is welcoming JEETZ as their new morning show co-host joining TERRY BOYD and TERRY BOYD'S WORLD starting on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16th. JEETZ replaces BRIAN SHANNON who recently left the station.

“JEETZ has proven himself to be a tireless, fearless entertainer since we plucked him from the promotions street team and put him on KISW back in 2004,” said ENTERCOM PORTLAND Sr. VP/Market Manager KIM MARTINEZ. “TERRY has been a winner in PORTLAND for years, and with his addition, we’ve put together a world-class team to take 'TERRY BOYD'S WORLD' and this legendary brand to new heights.”

JEETZ said, “It’s a beautiful day. From this great city, to this legendary classic rock station, to the staff, to the leadership, to the company, this gig checks so many best-case scenario boxes for me I literally couldn’t have hand picked a better opportunity. Though what really got this deal done was they promised REMY MAXWELL would DJ my kid’s fifth birthday party. I’d like to thank KIM MARTINEZ, TERRY BOYD, DOUG ABERNATHY, and especially RYAN CASTLE for always believing in me. PDX, let’s get weird!”

JEETZ has spent many years at AUDACY Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE in various roles. He's also served as PD for KZND/ANCHORAGE, Morning show Producer for sister station KHTP/SEATTLE, morning show co-host for sister station KXTE/LAS VEGAS and afternoon host on HUBBARD’s KVRQ/SEATTLE.

« see more Net News